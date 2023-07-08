Rival protests in Lincoln over RAF Scampton asylum centre plans
Protesters braved heavy rainfall to have their voices heard
Rival protests escalated in Lincoln city centre when far-right and anti-fascist groups faced off over the government’s proposed plans for RAF Scampton.
The Lincoln Trade Union Council (TUC) and National Support Detachment both took to the High Street on Saturday, July 8, to express their differing views on the issue.
Although both groups oppose the plans to house up to 2,000 single male asylum seekers, largely from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, at the former home of the Dambusters, it was their contrasting ideologies that ignited the confrontation.
