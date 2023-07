He was recognised as a regular customer

A Skegness man who robbed his local Spar shop at knifepoint after taking crack-cocaine was today (Mon) jailed for three years.

David Morrissey, 28, walked into the store on Drummond Road armed with a large kitchen knife shortly before it closed on March 6, this year.

