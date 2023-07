The man accused of murdering him is due in court next month

A 59-year-old man whose body was found near a railway line in Skegness died of a head injury, a coroner has found.

Charles McGhee Adair, 59, was found by a paramedic near Tesco car park on Richmond Drive in Skegness on Monday, July 3.

