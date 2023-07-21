1 min ago

South Kesteven campaign for battery collection scheme after bin lorry fire

Highlighting the dangerous nature of single-use vapes
A bin lorry caught on fire in Ingoldsby in March | Photo: SKDC
By Local Democracy Reporter

A South Kesteven District Councillor has called for a more effective approach to battery recycling following a bin lorry fire earlier this year.

Councillor Ben Green (Conservative) presented a motion to the council on Thursday, proposing the implementation of a battery collection scheme similar to the one in place at Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.