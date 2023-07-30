Teacher-turned-cheesemaker explains how she’s built an award-winning farm

A family-run farm in Lincolnshire has grown from a team of one making a few tonnes of cheese a year to creating hundreds of kilos of cheese every week, and distributing it all over the country.

Cote Hill Farm in Osgodby near Market Rasen is an award-winning cheesemaker that has been running for almost 20 years under the guidance of owner Mary Davenport, 71.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.