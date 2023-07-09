The Lincolnshire exorcist who goes ghosthunting in celebrities’ homes 👻📺

If there’s something strange in a celebrity’s house, who are you gonna call? Scunthorpe-born exorcist and television personality Ian Lawman.

He has graced many UK television shows including Most Haunted, I’m Famous and Frightened, and Living with the Dead. His reputation also saw him become part of the Haunting: Australia team. The 54-year-old, who is also a psychic and ordained exorcist, has been filming in Surrey and Chester for the latest series of the celebrity version of the Discovery Plus show ‘Help! My House is Haunted’.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite