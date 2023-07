Personnel at RAF Coningsby have paid tribute to an air technician colleague who passed away in a road traffic collision.

Craig Agar, 24, joined the RAF in 2017 as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at RAF Halton, before graduating as an Avionics Technician from RAF Cosford in 2018 – leading to him being posted to 31 Squadron at RAF Marham.

