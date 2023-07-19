Vandalised HeART Trail sculpture repaired and moved to Lincoln Cathedral
Vandalised five times in two weeks, but nothing can deflate this heart!
One of the sculptures for St Barnabas’ HeART Trail has been repaired and moved to a new location after it was vandalised in Lincoln city centre last month.
Pass It On, a balloon-themed design by Lincoln artist Sian Bristow, is one of the 30 heart-shaped sculptures on the summer trail, organised to celebrate 40 years of end-of-life charity St Barnabas Hospice.
