Boston village welcomes Ukrainian refugees ‘with arms wide open’
Five refugee families are moving into a new housing development
Residents have warmly welcomed Ukrainian refugee families “with arms wide open” as they prepare to move into a new housing development in Kirton, near Boston.
In February 2023, Boston Borough Council secured a grant of £691,500 from the government which aimed to aid with the legal resettlement of refugee families who have been displaced due to the conflict in their home region.
The council has used money allocated from the Local Authority Housing Fund to purchase the first five out of eight homes designated for Ukrainian refugees.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.