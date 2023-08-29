Cornhill Quarter sign to be repainted after new restaurant built across it
Shoppers hope to see it fixed soon
A sign for Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter has been partially obscured by building works for the new Turtle Bay restaurant, to the surprise of shoppers.
Keith Edwards, who lives in the area, was one of those to spot the issue with the new building work. However, the City of Lincoln Council has confirmed that the sign will be repainted in the coming weeks.
