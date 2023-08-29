Pessimism at RAF Scampton as judicial review looms for asylum seeker housing

‘I think it’s been a done deal for some time now’

West Lindsey District Council has announced the dates for its judicial review of the Home Office’s plans for RAF Scampton, but some residents are fearing it may be a “done deal”.

The local authority is set to go before the High Court in London once again on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1, arguing that the former airbase is unsuitable for housing up to 2,000 asylum seekers.

However, portacabins to house migrants have already begun arriving on runway.

