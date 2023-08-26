Couple on nationwide pub crawl reveal Lincolnshire’s top five pubs

Dale and his partner Holly have already visited over 1,800 pubs

On a quest to experience every single pub and bar in England, Dale Harvey has named his top five favourites in Lincolnshire after sampling more than 100 free houses in the county, mostly independent.

Motivated by the heart-wrenching sight of closed-down and boarded-up pubs, 37-year-old Dale and his fiancée Holly Booth, 31, began their venture after reading an article in their local paper about the best Nottinghamshire pubs.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite