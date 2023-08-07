Developer proposes additional funding for previously-refused Friskney project

A developer whose housing development plans in Friskney was previously turned down has proposed an additional funding offer to the council.

Lusso Homes initially proposed 22 modular homes for over 55s and the construction of access at Land off Low Road. The development, previously rejected by both the council and the planning inspector, is now under reconsideration with a fresh funding proposal.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.