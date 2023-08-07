Rugby League: Season ends in defeat for battling Buccaneers
Boston introduced 12 new players to the sport this season
Boston Buccaneers battled hard before succumbing to a 40-10 defeat at home against a strong Sherwood Wolf Hunt team in the final match of the Midlands Merit League season.
Saturday’s game was Boston’s first at home this season due to several matches being called off by opposition sides earlier in the campaign.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite