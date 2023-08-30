Drive-by BB gun shooting at RAF Scampton protestors
Protesters say police were too slow to respond
Protesters outside the gates of RAF Scampton were left “shaken up” when a car fired ‘BB gun pellets’ at them as it passed by.
Several protestors from the far-right Yorkshire Rose group had gathered outside the former airbase on Monday to voice their opposition towards the government’s proposal to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers on the site.
The group criticised police for what they say was a slow response to the shooting.
