From shutdown to showtime: Boston’s resilient recovery after a troubling week

After a challenging week marred by anti-social behaviour from travellers, Boston is rallying together to reopens its doors for business.

Boston Market and several other businesses were shut last Wednesday following disruption connected to travellers, including young children involved in shoplifting, unpaid bar tabs, and even hotel furniture being dumped into the nearby river. However, since the Bank Holiday weekend, confidence appears to be returning to the town.

