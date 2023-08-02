End of an era: Lincoln bids farewell to Councillor Rob Parker

Councillors and colleagues have paid tribute to long-standing Lincoln Labour councillor Rob Parker, who confirmed his departure from politics last night.

He has had a distinguished political career, having served as the leader of Lincolnshire County Council between 1993 and 1997. He has also been the leader of the Labour group on the Council twice, from 1991–2013 and since 2017 to this year.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.