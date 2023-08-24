From devastation to hope: Lincolnshire’s embrace of Ukrainian refugees
Refugees and hosts share their experiences on Ukraine Independence Day
Over a year ago Ukrainian refugees found solace in Lincolnshire after the devastation caused by the Russian invasion. Their hosts and the supportive local community played a pivotal role in helping to rebuild their lives.
Since last spring, Greater Lincolnshire has welcomed more than 1,500 refugees in the wake of Russia’s aggressive act against Ukraine, which led to the tragic loss of tens of thousands of lives and prompted numerous vigils and demonstrations.
