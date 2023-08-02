Grimsby nursing team comended for looking after children at home
Letting children recover with their families
A nursing team from Grimsby’s hospital that looks after children in their own homes has been shortlisted for a national award.
The Hospital At Home team was selected from more than 900 entries as finalists in the Community and General Practice Nursing category of the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) annual nursing awards.
