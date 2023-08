The victim believed she was going to die

A Holbeach man who cut his former partner’s neck with a piece of broken mirror will be sentenced after a judge decides if he is dangerous.

Kristian Butcher, 31, admitted a charge of Section 18 wounding after injuring the woman during a protracted assault on 3 June this year.

