Home Office vows to finally engage with residents on RAF Scampton plans

After more than five months of uncertainty, the Home Office has finally vowed to start engaging with local residents on its asylum seeker camp plans at RAF Scampton.

The Home Office wants to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former home of the Dambusters, and now they are hosting four community engagement events at the Lincolnshire Showground next Thursday (August 31).

Attendance is limited to 100 people per session for those living in either the former service family accommodation or nearby villages of Scampton, Aisthorpe, Brattleby, Cammeringham and North Carlton.

