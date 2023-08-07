Join the celebration of innovation: Nominations open for the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards

Celebrating innovation and excellence: Twelve categories open for your submissions

We are absolutely thrilled to unveil that the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards is now officially open for nominations.

This annual event, carefully curated by Stonebow Media, the reputable publishers of The Lincolnite, is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best and most innovative businesses thriving in the dynamic landscape of Greater Lincolnshire.

Our host of generous sponsors has made this year’s awards possible. We extend our gratitude to the University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise Department, Sparkhouse, Wright Vigar, Streets Chartered Accountants, Streets Heaver Healthcare, Lincoln Be Smarter, PALS Batallion, Regus, Duncan and Toplis, and Lincoln Science and Innovation Park. Each sponsor embodies the spirit of enterprise and innovation that these awards aim to celebrate.

This year, we have twelve exciting categories ready to receive nominations. These categories have been designed to capture the diverse range of business achievements within Lincolnshire. The deadline for submissions is October 13, and we encourage all eligible businesses to put their best foot forward.

The judging process will take place over a luncheon on October 18, with a distinguished panel to review the entries. We eagerly anticipate the grand awards ceremony, which is scheduled for December 7 at the Engine Shed. This event is a wonderful chance to recognise and celebrate our local business heroes.

Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Regus

Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media

Taking on the World – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Business for a purpose (charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Duncan and Toplis

Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

App/Product of the Year – sponsored by MyLocal

Transformation Through Technology – sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by PALS Batallion

Visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.