Lincoln council’s housing plans for Hermit Street face crucial test

A council proposal to replace garages on Hermit Street with housing will undergo a critical review next week following public objections.

The City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee will scrutinise the plans, which aim to meet the city’s housing demands and mitigate anti-social behaviour in the vicinity. The proposal has sparked a series of objections from the local community, citing concerns over the loss of garages, insufficient parking, tree felling, and the absence of solar panels.

