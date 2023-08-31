Lincoln fans ecstatic as Imps claim League Cup win against Sheffield United
A home tie against Premier League West Ham awaits
The atmosphere and amazing result will live long in the memories of Lincoln City fans after the underdog Imps produced a League Cup giant-killing against Premier League club Sheffield United.
Lincoln’s goalkeeper Lukas Jensen produced heroics with two saves in the penalty shoot-out during the second round tie at Bramall Lane.
