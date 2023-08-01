Lincoln man’s killers and string of sex offenders jailed in July

Two men convicted over the killing of a man in Lincoln and multiple sex offenders, including a former Met Office officer, were among those put behind bars in July.

There were also cases dealt with by other forces outside of the county, either happening near the border or with links to Lincolnshire.

Although he didn’t get a jail sentence, 23-year-old Deividas Skebas was sentenced to an unlimited hospital order after nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was tragicially stabbed to death in Boston.

Our court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round-up of significant cases resulting in prison sentences in July 2023.

Kaspars Spiridonovs & Andrejs Servutas

Andrejs Servutas, 44, and Kaspars Spiridonovs, 41, were convicted of killing 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, who was unceremoniously dumped in Lincoln’s River Witham.

Servutas was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole. Spiridonovs was jailed for 15 years after he was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

James Blackbourne

Spalding man James Blackbourne, 39, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of historic sex offences against two children

Ceirion Jones

Scunthorpe man Ceirion Jones, 24, was jailed for 11 years after he was convicted of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Andre Ivanov

Newark man Andre Ivanov, who raped a woman as she walked home, was jailed for nine years.

Liam Netherton

Liam Netherton, 28, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty of sexual related offences against a child.

Jeremy Laxton

A former Met Office officer from Grantham – 62-year-old Jeremy Laxton – was jailed for five years and nine months after he was found to have thousands of indecent images of children. Investigators said they were amongst the most serious they had ever seen.

Thomas Green, Rayhan Miah & Leonardo Sapiano

Thomas Green, Leonardo Sapiano and Rayhan Miah, who impersonated police officers in a conspiracy to extort cryptocurrency, were put behind bars.

Lincolnshire Police responded to reports that three men were acting suspiciously and had jumped a fence in the Spalding Common area.

Thomas Green, 24, of Tollet Street in London, and Leonardo Sapiano, 24, of Invicta Close in London were sentenced to four years and nine months for conspiring to blackmail. Rayhan Miah, 24, of Monteagle Avenue in Barking was jailed for three years and two months for conspiring to blackmail

Ross Elleray

Ross Elleray started a fire in a child’s bedroom during a seven month period of domestic violence and was jailed for four-and-a-half years. He also punchedh is partner in the stomach while she was pregnant.

Martin Yarrow

Skegness man Martin Yarrow, 56, tried to slash his ex-partner with a kitchen knife and was jailed for four years and handed a 10-year restraining order.

Andrew Thomason

Former RAF wing commander Andrew Thomason, who now goes by the name Groves, was sentenced to three years in prison after he attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child. He was struck off by the RAF.

David Morrissey

Skegness man David Morrissey, 28, robbed his local Spar shop at knifepoint after taking crack-cocaine and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Rhys Hayden

Mansfield man Rhys Hayden was jailed for two years and nine months after a collision in Ingoldmells where three people were injured, including a passenger who now suffers from life-changing injuries.

Emma Heys

Wedding planner Emma Heys, 42, fabricated threatening letters and made a string of false statements to the police which led to the arrest of her estranged husband on three occasions. Heys was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Wisbech man jailed for shaking baby son

A man from Wisbech was jailed for one year and eight months for shaking his infant son so severely he was left with a bleed on the brain.

James Kirtley

Prolific shoplifter James Kirtley put people’s lives in danger when he mounted a kerb and drove at speed through Newark. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Colin Johns and Lewis Joseph

Two shoplifters from Grantham were sentenced and given orders banning them from retail premises. Colin Johns, 39, was jailed for 12 months, while Lewis Joseph was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

Diane Riley & Jeanie Stewart

Two women who confessed to helping a family member after his fatal shooting of another man were put behind bars in July. Diane Riley, 65, and her daughter, Jeanie Stewart, 45, each received a nine-month jail sentence after admitting to charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Paul Bedford

Paul Bedford, 43, of no fixed address, targeted shops to steal chocolate, wine, meat and fish while banned from their premises and was jailed for 14 weeks.

Mohamed El-Haddad

Mohamed El-Haddad, 25, was sent to prison after an assault on door staff working at a venue in Lincoln. A seven-week suspended sentence for prior offences was revoked and he was sent to jail to serve that term, and he was sentenced to seven days custodial time to run concurrently for the common assault.

