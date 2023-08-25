Lincolnshire council leader concedes on RAF Scampton asylum centre plans

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council has conceded that the RAF Scampton asylum centre is likely to proceed, on the same day the first portacabins arrived on site.

Despite widespread opposition and an impending judicial review, Councillor Martin Hill (Conservative) noted that the county council is coming to terms with the reality that 2,000 asylum seekers are to be hosted at the former home of the Dambusters in the coming months.

