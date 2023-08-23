Lincolnshire family claims their goldfish was the county’s oldest
Pebbles recently died, but will never be forgotten by the Grant family
A Lincolnshire man believes his family’s recently deceased beloved pet goldfish might have been the county’s oldest.
Humberside Police officer Nigel Grant, 51, and his Home Office lawyer son, Trevor, 27, welcomed fantail goldfish Pebbles into the family home in Scotter near Gainsborough back in August 2000.
