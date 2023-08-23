1 min ago

Lincolnshire family claims their goldfish was the county’s oldest

Pebbles recently died, but will never be forgotten by the Grant family
Trevor knows Pebbles was at least 23-years-old, but he could even have been 24.

A Lincolnshire man believes his family’s recently deceased beloved pet goldfish might have been the county’s oldest.

Humberside Police officer Nigel Grant, 51, and his Home Office lawyer son, Trevor, 27, welcomed fantail goldfish Pebbles into the family home in Scotter near Gainsborough back in August 2000.

