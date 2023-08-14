Mablethorpe pub faces licence review as it plans for change

The owners of a Mablethorpe pub have announced plans to transform it into an Indian restaurant with flats upstairs following a series of violent incidents which prompted police calls to revoke their alcohol licence.

A report scheduled for review by East Lindsey District Council’s licensing committee on Thursday, August 24, details multiple incidents at Social 22 on Victoria Street since reopening in late 2022. Lincolnshire Police have raised significant concerns, spotlighting violent incidents such as glassings, a patron wielding a hammer, and unaccounted CCTV footage.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.