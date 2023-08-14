4 hours ago

Lincolnshire businesses defiant in face of inflation and cost of living crunch

We speak to businesses about how they’re coping, and what can be done
| Image: Adobe Stock

Business owners in Lincoln and beyond are fighting back against the current “challenging” business climate, surviving soaring inflation and operating costs to keep themselves afloat.

A growing burden of economic pressures are making it harder for businesses to stay open. Research published by the Federation of Small Business (FSB) found that more East Midlands-based small businesses reported revenue drops (44%) compared to those that reported increases (24%).

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.