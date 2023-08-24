Portacabins for asylum seekers camp arrive at RAF Scampton

Portacabins have been craned in on the runway at RAF Scampton as the first step towards the Home Office plans for asylum seeker accommodation on the former airbase site near Lincoln.

The cabins were spotted late on Thursday afternoon by Scampton resident Sarah Carter, a campaigner from Save Our Scampton. She said it was “not surprising,” having expected the portacabins to be put in earlier if the controversial plans hadn’t been met with backlash from residents and campaigners.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite