Professor highlights climate threats to Theddlethorpe nuclear storage site

It could all be underwater in just 20 years
Climate Central shows huge swathes of Lincolnshire under threat from flooding by 2030. | Image: Climate Central

Developers behind a nuclear storage dump in Theddlethorpe face another challenge as a professor highlighted concerns over climate-induced flooding, adding to existing worries about tourism and nuclear safety.

Dr Paul Dorfman, Chair of the Nuclear Consulting Group and a Visiting Fellow at the University of Sussex, noted that rapid climate changes, which are surpassing predictions from just a few years ago, are a major challenge for the potential site for the Theddlethorpe Geological Disposal Facility proposed by Nuclear Waste Services.

