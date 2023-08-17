Professor highlights climate threats to Theddlethorpe nuclear storage site

It could all be underwater in just 20 years

Developers behind a nuclear storage dump in Theddlethorpe face another challenge as a professor highlighted concerns over climate-induced flooding, adding to existing worries about tourism and nuclear safety.

Dr Paul Dorfman, Chair of the Nuclear Consulting Group and a Visiting Fellow at the University of Sussex, noted that rapid climate changes, which are surpassing predictions from just a few years ago, are a major challenge for the potential site for the Theddlethorpe Geological Disposal Facility proposed by Nuclear Waste Services.

