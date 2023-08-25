“Pushed aside like trash”: RAF Scampton residents speak out on asylum centre

Betrayed, abandoned, and pushed to the brink—residents at RAF Scampton are grappling with frustration and fear as portacabins for asylum seekers appeared on their doorstep this week.

The portacabins were craned onto the runway at RAF Scampton as the first step towards the Home Office’s plans for asylum seeker accommodation on the former airbase. Up to 2,000 asylum seekers could move into the site, which was once home to the 617 Dambusters Squadron, whose crews flew the famous German dam raids in May 1943.

