Ukraine Independence Day celebrated at Lincoln Bomber Command Memorial
Songs, speeches and a special tree planting
Over 120 members of Lincoln’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre gathered at the International Bomber Command Centre’s Jubilee Grove to witness the planting of their national tree, the Guelder Rose.
The special ceremony took place on Ukraine Independence Day on Thursday, August 24, commemorating the country’s 1991 liberation from the USSR.
