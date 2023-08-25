39 seconds ago

Ukraine Independence Day celebrated at Lincoln Bomber Command Memorial

Songs, speeches and a special tree planting
Lincoln Sea Cadets lay a wreath at the base of a shrub at the event commemorating Ukraine Independence Day. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Over 120 members of Lincoln’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre gathered at the International Bomber Command Centre’s Jubilee Grove to witness the planting of their national tree, the Guelder Rose.

The special ceremony took place on Ukraine Independence Day on Thursday, August 24, commemorating the country’s 1991 liberation from the USSR.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite