RAF Scampton: Residents in limbo as asylum camp is delayed

Residents remain frustrated over the ambiguity of the Home Office’s plans to house up to 2,000 migrants at RAF Scampton starting this Autumn.

Five months have passed since the government’s intentions to use the former military base were leaked in Parliament and still, no consultation allowing locals to express their concerns has been conducted.

The initial group of 200 single men, primarily from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, was scheduled to arrive this month. Yet, this has been postponed due to delays in site surveys for the 14 designated buildings.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite