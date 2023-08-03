Revived plans for Woodhall Spa leisure park on disused quarry site

Despite opposition to a previous proposal, plans to build a new leisure park on a former sand quarry near Woodhall Spa have resurfaced.

The initial project aimed to build 88 lodges on the abandoned site but never came to pass. However, a restructured application proposing the placement of 22 caravans has now been presented to East Lindsey District Council.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.