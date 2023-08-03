Boston council defends £1.1m Afghan housing project

Boston Borough Council leaders have responded to criticism from local residents as they approved a housing project to provide homes for four Afghan families and one other.

The decision to accept nearly £472,000 of government funding was made during the council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night. The homes are part of a rehabilitation program for Afghan families who have represented the UK abroad and had to flee their home country after the Taliban took control.

