Rising above: Lincolnshire’s A-level success bounce-back after post-pandemic changes
Schools celebrate exceptional results amidst national uncertainty
Schools across Lincolnshire have reported a successful A-level results day, despite national concerns about declining grades following the reintroduction of pre-pandemic marking methods.
Martin Smith, assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, explained that during the pandemic, examinations were cancelled, leading to grades being awarded based on teacher assessments.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite