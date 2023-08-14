Rugby tackle height law changes: Lincolnshire coaches and referee speak out

The laws are not the same for grassroots and professional rugby though

In the heart of Lincolnshire, four seasoned coaches and a local referee delve deep into the recent changes in community rugby’s tackle laws.

Prompted by rising concerns over injuries and concussions, the game has seen a pivotal shift: tackles now need to be aimed below the base of the sternum, a significant drop from the previous below-the-shoulder rule.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite