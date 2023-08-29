Rugby World Cup predictions from Lincolnshire captains
Rating England’s chances and predicting the winner
As the excitement builds ahead of next month’s Rugby World Cup in France, we spoke to club captains across Lincolnshire for their predictions.
The tournament kicks off on Friday, September 8 with England’s first match the next day against Argentina. England and Argentina are in Pool D alongside Japan, Samoa and Chile.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite