Rugby World Cup predictions from Lincolnshire captains

Councillors and Grantham Hospital campaigners have paid tribute to Councillor Ray Wootten who has passed away at the age of 71.

The Conservative councillor and former chairman of South Kesteven District Council died over the Bank Holiday weekend, leaving behind his wife Linda, a county councillor, and his two children.

He represented the Grantham St Wulfram’s ward for several years and has been described as a “gentleman” and “local titan” by many.

