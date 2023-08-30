Skateboarders hit out at Hykeham council’s removal of charity event graffiti
The council says the group didn’t have permission to use the park
North Hykeham’s skateboarding community say “it’s a shame” that graffiti celebrating money raised for charity was removed by the town council.
Chris Cheevers, founder of local skatewear brand Lincs Customs, organised a charity event at the Fen Lane playing fields skatepark on August 20.
They spray painted the total raised for Cancer Research – over £900 – on a skate ramp. However, they were disappointed to see it had been removed by North Hykeham Town Council the next day.
