Street art in Lincoln: A vibrant addition, not an act of vandalism
The street art adding bright splashes of invention to our streets
Art evokes feelings and emotion for all. It challenges perception but also adds a brightness to your area, and here in Lincolnshire that has absolutely been the case in recent times.
Street art is a more prominent feature in major cities across the modern world, offering people a chance to explore creativity but also liven up an area to trigger an emotive reaction from those who get to witness it.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.