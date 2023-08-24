TEDxBrayford Pool reveals first speakers for weekend of ideas and innovation

Unveiling the power of thought diversity and inspiration

TEDxBrayford Pool is excited to announce its flagship event’s triumphant return for the sixth consecutive year, shining a spotlight on the spectrums of ideas in our community.

The weekend aims to offer transformative ideas from contrarians, open-minded thinkers, and change-makers dedicated to shaping a better future for the city.

