To wait or not: Lincolnshire’s nuclear storage dilemma heats up

Lincolnshire council leaders have set their sights on a 2027 deadline for a public vote concerning Theddlethorpe’s nuclear storage plans. Yet, some demand a swifter resolution.

Cllr Martin Hill, at the helm of Lincolnshire County Council, alongside Cllr Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, both integral to the community partnership formed by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), advocate for a ‘test of public support’ for the Theddlethorpe Geological Disposal Facility by 2027.

