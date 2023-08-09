Two more Lincolnshire Police officers face misconduct trial after convictions

A Lincolnshire Police officer, currently under investigation for misconduct, said that he “felt threatened” and was concerned for his own safety when dealing with a vulnerable school student.

On the third day of his misconduct hearing at Grantham Police Station, PC Nathan Wales continued to deny accusations that he deliberately grabbed the student by the throat before deploying an irritant spray.

Another officer at the scene used a taser on the student shortly after.

