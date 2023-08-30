‘What about us?’ Neighbouring Scampton villages excluded from crucial meetings

Residents in the villages of Dunholme and Welton say it’s unfair they’ve been denied entry to crucial RAF Scampton engagement events.

The government has scheduled four sessions at at the Lincolnshire Showground tomorrow (Thursday) where residents will be able to share their thoughts on plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former airbase.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite