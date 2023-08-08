Why the rainbow benches? Lincoln residents and visitors react to city Pride spot

Not everyone knows why the benches are there

Lincoln’s High Street is now adorned with vibrant Pride benches, sparking curiosity and conversations among locals and tourists alike.

As Lincoln gears up for its 2023 Pride event on Saturday, August 19 at the Tentercroft Street car park, complete with a parade from The Guildhall and headlined by X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson, these rainbow benches stand as a beacon of unity, acceptance, and a celebration of diversity.

