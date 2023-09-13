70 years on: Lincolnshire turns the tide on flood preparedness

MyLocal, the go-to digital hub connecting local communities with trusted information and businesses, has just hit a major milestone: We’ve achieved B Corp Pending status. This isn’t just a badge; it’s proof of our commitment to doing business the right way—for our team, our customers, and our planet.

Earning a B Corp Pending certification is no small feat. It’s a rigorous process that puts a company’s social and environmental impact under the microscope. To get to this point, we’ve had to prove our positive impact on everyone from our employees and customers to the community and the environment.

“Our team is buzzing with pride,” said Daniel Ionescu, MyLocal’s co-founder and CEO. “This is a big win for us, and it shows that we’re not just talking the talk; we’re walking the walk when it comes to ethical business.”

Katrina Burrill, co-founder and COO, added, “Businesses have the power to be a force for good, and we’re all in. This is just our first step, and we’re already gearing up for what comes next.”

So, what does come next? We’re diving into the full B Corp certification process, which means even more scrutiny and a commitment to keep raising our game.

“We’re not stopping here,” Daniel added. “We’re on a mission to be a standout example of how business can, and should, benefit everyone.”

MyLocal is on a roll, and we’re inviting you to join us on this exciting journey toward a more ethical and sustainable future.

If you are a B-Corp company and want your marketing and advertising to have a positive lasting impact on communities in your area, then get in touch with MyLocal.