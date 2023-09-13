70 years on: Lincolnshire turns the tide on flood preparedness
Volunteers invited to participate in an upcoming Rest Centre exercise
Marking the 70th anniversary of the devastating North Sea flood of 1953, Lincolnshire officials are not just looking back—they’re looking ahead with renewed confidence in their flood preparedness measures.
The catastrophic event left an indelible mark on the East Coast, claiming over 300 lives, 43 of whom were Lincolnshire’s own residents. Notably, 26 of these victims were aged 70 or older.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite