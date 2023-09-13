Council promised RAF Scampton access as Home Office brings more portacabins

Work on the site is not stopping

The Home Office has promised to give West Lindsey District Council access to the RAF Scampton asylum camp work after being denied entry on Monday and Tuesday.

Council officers are scheduled to inspect the former airbase on Thursday, after a Temporary Stop Notice (TSN) that was served last Friday, requiring the Home Office to stop work near the listed buildings, intrusive surveys and putting up fencing.

However, the Home Office has been accelerating its efforts to transform the site into an asylum centre, with more portacabins arriving on site all week, including on Wednesday.

