Avenue mansions re-listed: Lincolnshire County Council’s sale plans hit a snag

Lincolnshire County Council has put three of its Avenue properties in Lincoln back on the market after deals to sell them did not proceed as planned.

Councillors are also considering how else the properties could be utilised, including as managed office space. The buildings, located at 9/11, 13, and 15/17 The Avenue, were initially put up for sale in December 2022 for a total of £1.6 million.

