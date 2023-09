Posied to become one of the largest in the UK

Villagers in Newton on Trent are rallying in support of a proposed 740MW solar farm, which could become one of the largest in the UK.

Residents view solar energy as “the way forward” and are backing the plans put forward by the Danish multinational energy company Ørsted.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite